Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.29. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$9.43. The firm has a market cap of C$419.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

