Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) versus BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Critical Survey

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) and BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Covestro and BR Malls Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Covestro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro -4.07% -5.41% -2.75% BR Malls Participações N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Covestro has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $18.93 billion N/A -$286.58 million ($1.92) -10.68 BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.52 $34.65 million $0.08 45.01

This table compares Covestro and BR Malls Participações’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BR Malls Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covestro. Covestro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Covestro pays out -68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Covestro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Covestro and BR Malls Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 1 6 6 0 2.38 BR Malls Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00

Covestro currently has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 96.47%. BR Malls Participações has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given BR Malls Participações’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BR Malls Participações is more favorable than Covestro.

Summary

BR Malls Participações beats Covestro on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About BR Malls Participações

(Get Rating)

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.