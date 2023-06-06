Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 115,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CL King raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

