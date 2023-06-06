Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

