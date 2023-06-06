Critical Analysis: Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -178.43% -9.65% -9.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $91.90 million 7.04 -$168.73 million ($0.41) -4.15

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamond Wellness and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 102.21%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Diamond Wellness.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Diamond Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

