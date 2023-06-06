Critical Review: Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) vs. Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sands China and Voyager Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 0 1 0 3.00 Voyager Digital 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sands China and Voyager Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $1.61 billion 17.02 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.01 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.03

Voyager Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sands China.

Summary

Sands China beats Voyager Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,373 hotel rooms and suites, 151 restaurants and food outlets, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

