Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 1,534 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 618.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

