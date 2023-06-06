Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock worth $10,435,220. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

