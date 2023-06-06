Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $21.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

