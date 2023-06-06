Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $14.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

DH stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

