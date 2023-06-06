Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $239.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 1.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.13.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 61.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $4,332,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.