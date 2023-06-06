Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

Diageo stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

