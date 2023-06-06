DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

DBRG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE DBRG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

