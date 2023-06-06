Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $114.00 at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

