Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 16,870.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $49,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

