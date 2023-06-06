Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

DIV stock opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.72 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1851369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

