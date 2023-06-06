DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Down 6.1 %

DLO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

