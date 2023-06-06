DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will be releasing its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

