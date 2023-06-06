Dollar General Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $158.32 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

