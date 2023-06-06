Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $158.32 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.