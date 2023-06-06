Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$68.90 and a 52 week high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.17.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.