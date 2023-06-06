Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $63.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

