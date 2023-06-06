Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

