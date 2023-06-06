Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 25,035 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

