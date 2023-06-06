Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $423,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,332 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

