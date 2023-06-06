Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,053 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

