Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $531,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,516,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 183,856 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

