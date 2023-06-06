Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $644,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 454,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.