Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $429,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

