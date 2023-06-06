Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,093 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after buying an additional 66,045 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Halliburton by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,001,134 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after acquiring an additional 873,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.