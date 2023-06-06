Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $530,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

