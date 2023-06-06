Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

