Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.49

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Euronav has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

