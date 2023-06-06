Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.60.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $342.53 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

