F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Lowered by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,004. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $144.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

