Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

