Financial Comparison: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Community Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.64 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.17 New York Community Bancorp $2.34 billion 3.26 $650.00 million $3.81 2.77

This table compares Provident Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Provident Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York Community Bancorp 0 5 7 1 2.69

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.56%. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than New York Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44% New York Community Bancorp 49.74% 8.25% 0.76%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

