Financial Comparison: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) vs. Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Revvity and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.46%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Revvity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Revvity and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.02 billion 4.75 $569.18 million $7.68 14.90 Olink Holding AB (publ) $139.85 million 17.93 -$12.85 million ($0.11) -183.64

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Olink Holding AB (publ) -10.12% -3.45% -3.01%

Summary

Revvity beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

