Financial Review: Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) vs. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Meridian pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Meridian has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meridian and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $130.45 million 0.83 $21.83 million $1.69 5.76 U.S. Bancorp $27.40 billion 1.75 $5.83 billion $3.76 8.31

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 14.83% 13.24% 1.01% U.S. Bancorp 19.21% 16.70% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Meridian and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 1 1 0 2.50 U.S. Bancorp 0 7 11 0 2.61

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.84%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.16, indicating a potential upside of 60.61%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Meridian on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

