Five Below, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $184.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.13.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

