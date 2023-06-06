FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNG. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.7 %

FLNG stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. On average, analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

