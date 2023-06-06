FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

