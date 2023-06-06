Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5,015.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.