Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

