Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

NYSE SAIC opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.