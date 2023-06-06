Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 41,769 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

