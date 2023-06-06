Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) & Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Financial Analysis

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69% Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freightos and Forward Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Freightos presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%. Forward Air has a consensus target price of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Forward Air.

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freightos and Forward Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.08 million 1.30 -$24.70 million N/A N/A Forward Air $1.97 billion 1.30 $193.19 million $6.94 14.20

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

Forward Air beats Freightos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

