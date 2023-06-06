Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,689 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

