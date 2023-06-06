FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.83. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $65.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

