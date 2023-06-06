FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Solar in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.87. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 1,284.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 236,807 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 219,703 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,777 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.